Arlington prepares for sub-state on road to state tournament

Arlington high school's girls basketball on the road to state, face Northwest in sub-state first.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arlington Tigers are preparing to face Northwest in the class 4A substate.

"Every game is a fight for us,” said senior Taylor Dupree.

In the regional semifinal, with the season on the line and only four seconds on the clock, the Tigers trailed Collierville by two, when Alindsey Long dribbled the length of the court and gave it her best shot.

“I was surprised that it went in honestly,” said Long.

The shot from beyond the arc secured their season for at least two more games, but it also lead to a regional championship against Bartlett.

“My legs were shaking at that free throw line. I was like if I miss this, my coach is going to make me run so much because this is all we do in practice,” said Dupree.

To give the Tigers a take a two-point lead and ultimately the game, Taylor sunk both free throws.

Now, the season is on the line again as they prepare to take on northwest high.

“Go get focused get some rest, ice, and watch the film,” said head coach Ashley Shields.

Headed into another tough battle, Alindsey and Taylor both said as seniors, they feel this is their year to win it all.

Long and Dupree described Shields as a very supportive coach that motivates them in tough game-time situations.

“I had to remind them, hey we’ve been in the situation plenty of times. Let's just go out there, and do what we know best and do what we do best,” said Shields."

“I mean it’s not like I did it all by myself because it was more of a team effort. I couldn’t have done it without Brittney, without Taylor, without Keke, without everyone else on my team,” said Long.

Similar to her seniors, Sheilds made three trips to the state tournament as a player but never came home with the gold ball.

Making this year that much more important.

“I just feel like all the work I put in for like four years would be stated by the one moment, winning state,” said Shields.

“To come back as a coach, something I didn’t get as a player, that is man,” said Shields.