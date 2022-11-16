Ashton Hardaway commits to the University of Memphis

The 2023 three-star forward picks his father Penny and the Tigers over a host of offers including Kansas, USC and Texas Tech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2023 three-star recruit Ashton Hardaway committed to the University of Memphis and his father Penny Hardaway Wednesday afternoon.

The six-foot-seven forward announced his commitment on Instagram. He also held offers from Kansas, SMU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, USC, San Diego, San Diego State among others.

Hardaway becomes the seventh member of the Tigers 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked fifth in the country. He joins five-star combo guard Mikey Williams, four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson, four-star wings JJ Taylor and Carl Cherenfant, three-star shooting guard Ryan Forrest and forward David Tubek.

Ashton is the second of Penny's sons to join the Tigers. Jayden Hardaway, his half-brother, is a fifth-year senior at Memphis with one year of eligibility remaining.