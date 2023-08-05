Austin Baskin named AAC Player of the Week

Baskin hit 9-for-15 over four games including a perfect 4-for-4 against South Florida, Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Austin Baskin ends his stellar week with special recognition from the American Athletic Conference. Baskin was named AAC Player of the Week for his performance over four games the week of May 1 - 8.

Baskin hit 9-for-15 (.600) over the course of the week in one game against Arkansas State and a three game series against South Florida. His performance included a homerun, two doubles, seven RBI and six scores.

The stellar hitting has helped Memphis (26-22, 8-10 AAC) win five straight and complete their first sweep of the season, beating USF three straight times. It was their first sweep since March of 2022 (Samford) and the first sweep of a conference opponent since 2013 (Marshall, C-USA).

Baskin is tied for the team lead in hits (52) and is batting .284 on the year. He also leads the team in runs (35) and his eight homeruns are third for the Tigers.