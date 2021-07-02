DeSoto Central High School retires Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley's No. 13 jersey

Riley holds the program's all-time records for hits, home runs, RBI, wins and strikeouts

SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi — A Jaguars baseball legend was immortalized Saturday afternoon.

DeSoto Central High School retired the No. 13 jersey of Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, his alma mater, before a crowd of about 100 family, friends, fans, and the current baseball team, who looked on from both dugouts. An intrasquad game was played directly following the ceremony.

Riley, the program's all-time record holder for hits, home runs, and RBI as a hitter, as well as wins and strikeouts as a pitcher, received a mounted jersey to commemorate the retirement. A locker-style shadow box featuring his jersey, hat, awards and photos will be permanently displayed inside the school.

"Showing that they support me, it's awesome," Riley told Local 24. "This school means so much to me. This is where it all started for me. It will always hold a special place in my heart."