'Overwhelmed with joy': Austin Riley's dad on watching his son win a World Series title

The Braves third baseman and Southaven native celebrated his first World Series championship Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For a baseball dad, it doesn't get any better.

Braves third baseman and Southaven native Austin Riley won the World Series Tuesday night.

"We're still trying to settle in and grasp it," his father, Mike, said. "It hasn't sunk in yet, I don't think."

Mike attended every single postseason game, even as another family milestone took place.

"My daughter just had a newborn, our first grandchild. So my wife was not able to go [to every game]," he said. "But I wasn't going to miss it."

Mike and Austin's mother, Elisa, were in Houston for Game 6 as the final out was recorded and the celebration began.

"It just erupted," Mike said of the scene at Minute Maid Park. "We were overwhelmed with joy."

Amid the chaos, the Rileys made their way on the field, and through a sea of reporters, to congratulate their son.

"I just told him how proud I was of him," Mike said. "And the same with him. I couldn't have done it without you and mom's support. So it was very special."

Back in Mississippi, Austin's 82-year-old grandfather Doug watched from his nursing home. Thursday morning, Mike went to see his father and tell him all about his grandson's crowning achievement.

"He was excited," Mike said. "I don't know how much he remembers because of his condition, but he was smiling when I was there today, so that means everything."