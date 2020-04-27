AutoZone Liberty Bowl to Reveal All-Decade Teams 1950s to 2010s on Twitter and Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL NEWS RELEASE) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl games have been played in seven decades, beginning with the inaugural game in 1959. In recognition of the start of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s eighth decade in 2020, we are recognizing the top players and a head coach from each decade from the 1950s to the 2010s. The announcement of each All-Decade Team and All-Decade Head Coach will be announced exclusively on Twitter and Facebook.