AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game to air on CW30

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and CW30 are teaming up to showcase the top high school football talent in the Memphis area.

The 19th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game will air on CW30 on Saturday, December 11, at 2:30 p.m. with the game to be played at Memphis University School.

The broadcast team will feature Pete Pranica on play-by-play, Germantown High School head football coach Gene Robinson will provide analysis, and ABC24/CW30 sports anchor/reporter Clayton Collier will be the sideline reporter.

"We're excited to announce the continuation of our partnership with CW30," said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. "The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game continues its tradition of showcasing the very best senior players in the Memphis area and football fans throughout the Memphis/Mid-South area will have the opportunity to enjoy watching the college stars of tomorrow in their final high school game.”

"CW30 is committed to showcasing our great community and the wonderful people that call it home,” said Rick Rogala, President and General Manager of CW30 and ABC24 Memphis. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School Football All-Star Game is a perfect fit for us and furthers our mission of emphasizing local programming that highlights our city and its great people.”

The game will feature the top 84 senior players selected from 58 Shelby County Schools, municipal schools, and private schools in the Memphis area. Each player was selected on the basis of his character, his on and off-field achievements, and his classroom performance.