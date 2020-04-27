AutoZone Liberty Bowl to Reveal All-Decade Teams 1950s to 2010s on Twitter and Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL NEWS RELEASE) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl games have been played in seven decades, beginning with the inaugural game in 1959. In recognition of the start of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s eighth decade in 2020, we are recognizing the top players and a head coach from each decade from the 1950s to the 2010s. The announcement of each All-Decade Team and All-Decade Head Coach will be announced exclusively on Twitter and Facebook.
Beginning Tuesday, April 28 check out @AZOLibertyBowl on Twitter and Facebook, for the first All-Decade Team as we honor players from the 1950s. The 1950s All-Decade head coach will be revealed on Thursday, April 30. Please note, there was only one AutoZone Liberty Bowl game played in the 1950s, the first game in 1959 that matched Penn State and Alabama.
Here’s the schedule of All-Decade Teams/Head Coaches announcements on Twitter and Facebook:
- 1950s – Team: April 28, Head Coach: April 30
- 1960s – Team: May 5, Head Coach: May 7
- 1970s – Team: May 12, Head Coach: May 14
- 1980s – Team: May 19, Head Coach: May 21
- 1990s – Team: May 26, Head Coach: May 28
- 2000s – Team: June 2, Head Coach: June 4
- 2010s – Team: June 9, Head Coach : June 11