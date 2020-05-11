AutoZone Park, Shelby County Schools host girls soccer showcase

Every athlete had times recorded, left with video clips to send to college recruiters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lights are on; the grass is cut.

There is no match to be played, but for those on the field; it is gametime.

Fifteen girl's soccer players from across Shelby County Schools took part in Wednesday’s showcase. The event was essentially a combine to get their various skills recorded on camera, in hopes of impressing college coaches and earning an athletic scholarship.

Thanks to a partnership with Memphis 901 FC, these athletes got to show out at AutoZone Park.

"We've got this great resource here," 901 FC president Craig Unger said. "Our soccer field is down, it was down all year because there was no baseball. We've got the lights, we have all sorts of different resources that we have available here, let's put it to use."

Without a season, fall athletes have had to get creative to find opportunities to get recruited. Most of these players got their game reps through club leagues. The showcase was one more moment.

"I knew this was what I wanted to do and this was my one chance to do it for myself," said Gracie Jogi, a senior at Central High School. "Because school wasn't going to do it since we didn't have a season this year, so I'm very thankful this showcase is happening."

UPDATE: The Girls' Soccer Showcase will now be held at AutoZone Park thanks to a partnership with @AutoZone_Park and @Memphis901FC! pic.twitter.com/A8M1RvPwwT — SCIAA Athletics (@SCIAAFEVER) October 28, 2020

"If we can be a small piece in their opportunities to play beyond the high school level, that's huge," Unger said. "If one student-athlete gets that opportunity, then that just makes tonight a huge success."