"Balling Across Borders" event brings national talent to Memphis

Top ranked women's basketball talent in USA comes to Memphis to compete against top talent from Canada.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native, Mark Hearns, and his partner Prentice Beverly are taking their passion for women's sports to the next level, giving some of the best players in the country a chance to compete for a spot on national teams.

Top women’s basketball talent from across the county and Canada traveled to Memphis over the weekend to prove one thing...

“Girls basketball is just as high level as men’s basketball,” said Mark.

Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph agrees.

“Girl’s basketball is really important to me and it’s become a big thing, popular, it’s way bigger than it was,” said Randolph.

With limited opportunity for girls to play at a high level

Hearns and Beverly founded the "Balling Across Borders".

The event gives young female athletes the ability to get college exposure and also compete against the best players in the USA and Canada, starting from 6th grade.

The event attracting top players like Zbo’s daughter, Mackenly Randolph, who also played for the late Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gigi Bryant.

“It’s an exciting experience to play with new players and compete against the top players,” said Mackenly.

Top players like Juju Watkins ranked number 1 in the country for the class of 2023, but Juju says she wasn’t always on top.

“I started travel ball and I wasn’t good, so I was kind of frustrated with myself so I started putting in the work,” said Juju.

Now, Juju has the interest of some of the top colleges in the country also named the sports illustrated sports kid of the year in 2020.

With two more seasons of high school ball left.

“I want to break records, I want to win championships, and more importantly I want to have fun,” said Juju.