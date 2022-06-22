Diamond Hogs hold off Ole Miss, keep College World Series run alive

The Razorbacks held on in a tight game against Ole Miss to keep their College World Series run alive, beating the Rebels 3-2.

OMAHA, Neb. — On Wednesday, The Diamond Hogs took on the Ole Miss Rebels for the second time in Omaha at the College World Series.

It was close but the Hogs came out alive with a 3-2 win over Ole Miss.

Arkansas got on the board first thanks to a home run in the top of the second inning from Chris Lanzilli, that put the Hogs up 1-0.

However, in the bottom of the inning, Kemp Alderman launched a solo homer of his own to tie the game up.

The Razorbacks scored again in the top of the fifth. A solo homer from Brady Slavens gave the Hogs a 2-1 lead over Ole Miss.

The Hogs struck again in the top of the eighth. Cayden Wallace doubled down the left-field line, which put him in position to score after Michael Turner singled through the left side, which put the Hogs up 3-1.

The Arkansas pitching staff was on fire on Wednesday night. Arkansas started with freshman LHP Hagen Smith on the mound. Through five innings, the freshman struck out eight batters, gave up only one run, and allowed two hits.

After his five innings, senior LHP Evan Taylor came in to pitch. The Arkansas pitching success continued with Taylor as well. In three innings Taylor struck out four, gave up no runs, and only allowed one hit.

Brady Tygart came in to pitch the final inning but didn't last long after two batters were hit by his pitches. Cabot Native Zack Morris then came in to end the inning.

The Hogs and the Rebels kept it close until the very end, with Razorbacks snagging a fly ball to end the game 3-2.