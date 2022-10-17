Who were the Memphis Red Sox? | Remembering the history of Memphis' Negro League baseball team

Despite being known for basketball, Memphis has a storied history in baseball. Included in that history are the Memphis Red Sox, a Black, family-owned team.

One of the most historically significant is the Memphis Red Sox. The Red Sox were Memphis' Black-owned Negro League baseball team .

Many of us Memphians have enjoyed a day at AutoZone Park. Whether we grew up going to see future major leaguers or just went for some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, Redbirds baseball has been a staple of downtown for decades. Memphis isn’t nationally renowned for its baseball, but for over a century, the city has played host to multiple professional baseball teams.

In 1923, Lewis opened the eponymous Lewis Park as the home of the Memphis Red Sox, eliminating scheduling and monetary obligations that came with leasing a white-owned stadium as a Negro League team. The ballpark was located on what is now East E.H. Crump Blvd and, on top of the ballgames, hosted events for the Black community. A stadium owned by a Black man that was used for Black-run events was an unprecedented feat.

In his time as owner of the ballclub, Lewis helped the Red Sox achieve something few other Negro League teams had—owning the ballpark where they played.

However, in the same year, the two brothers sold the team to Richard Stevenson Lewis, the founder of R.S. Lewis Funeral Home. Memphians today might know Lewis as the man who prepared Martin Luther King Jr.’s body for his funeral or maybe just recognize the name from his funeral home business, R.S. Lewis and Sons, which still operates today.

When the two rosters combined to become the Memphis Red Sox, they would also change ownership. Moses and Miller Dandridge, co-owners of Liberty Auto Repair of Memphis, bought the team.

A.P. Martin’s Barber College Boys, commonly known as the Barber Boys, played in Russwood Park, the home of the white minor league Memphis Chicks in the heart of what is now the medical district.

In 1922, when baseball—and much of the country—was segregated, the Memphis Red Sox combined the rosters of two established Black teams—the A.P. Martin’s Barber College Boys and the Memphis Union Giants.

J.B. Martin would go on to own one of the most famous Negro League teams, the Chicago American Giants, and serve as president of the Negro American League.

In Memphis, Black residents were always allowed to vote, and Crump's political machine relied heavily on Black votes. Martin was influential in the Black community, and historians believe that is why Crump drove him out of town. After months of harassment and threats of prosecution, Martin left for Chicago, transferring ownership of the team to his two brothers, B.B. and W.S.

Earlier that year, Martin had voiced his support for Wendell Willkie, who opposed President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Many historians allege E.H. "Boss" Crump, a prominent and very influential democrat who endorsed the third-term incumbent President Roosevelt, had a hand in the harassment.

In 1940, police were stationed outside of J.B. Martin's South Memphis drug store. Police alleged Martin was selling illegal narcotics out of his store; a rumor that was never found to have any merit. Police would drive away business by harassing customers attempting to enter the store.

Atlanta and Memphis would not meet again in the postseason due to multiple scheduling conflicts with the Black Crackers. Months later, since Memphis won the only games played, the league declared the Red Sox champions!

Eight years later, the Red Sox would win their first and only pennant—though under strange circumstances. In a Negro American League championship series against the Atlanta Black Crackers, the Red Sox won two games at home.

In 1929, as collateral for a loan, Lewis sold the Red Sox to Dr. J.B. Martin, a Memphis pharmacist, dentist, real estate mogul and Republican political leader. Martin was also a Black man and made the ballclub a family affair, sharing ownership with his brothers, B.B. and W.S. Following the trend of Lewis before him, the ballpark was renamed Martin Stadium.

Crossing the Color Barrier :

Throughout the team's playing history—the story of the Memphis Red Sox is one of gradual decline in on-field success. Some of the factors contributing to that decline were out of the team's hands.

For one, many players from the Negro Leagues were drafted or enlisted when the U.S. entered World War II. Even those who stayed had to make sacrifices to support the war effort. Rations on gasoline and tires meant less road trips for ballclubs nationwide. All these factors hit the Negro Leagues particularly hard; many teams were already struggling before war.

In years after the war, the Red Sox and other Negro League teams faced another contributing factor to their eventual end: integration. Progress was finally being made in professional sports, and Black players were making waves on major league rosters.

Jackie Robinson is the most well-known player for breaking the baseball color barrier in 1947, but the Memphis Red Sox had plenty of pioneers that made the same journey and faced the same adversity. The same year Robinson made history, Dan Bankhead, a Memphis Red Sox pitcher, became the first Black man to pitch in a major league baseball game after the team sold his contract to the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Marshall “Sheriff” Bridges is another Red Sox pitcher that would go on to play in the majors. Bridges played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and even the New York Yankees, with whom he would pitch in game 4 of the 1962 World Series.

Integration deeply impacted the Negro Leagues. With major league scouts snatching big names from rosters, spectators were no longer going to see the best Black ballplayers in Negro League games—they were looking to the majors. This hit close to home when in 1950, the Chicago White Sox bought the contract of Red Sox first baseman, Bob Boyd, for $12,000.

B.B. Martin, a part owner at the time, authorized the deal, but W.S., his brother and the controlling owner and president of the ballclub, did not sign off on the deal. W.S. Martin went on to sue the White Sox for $35,000 in damages, claiming they enticed Boyd to leave. Eventually, after meeting with his brother, J.B., the lawsuit was settled, but no payment to W.S. Martin was ever documented.