Memphis Redbirds to host Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Next weekend, you'll have a chance to get a free replica Grizzlies-themed Memphis Redbirds jersey.

The Redbirds are giving out free replica Grizz Connect jerseys to the first 5,000 fans next Saturday, Sept. 24, before they take on the Gwinnett Stripers.

Before the game, you'll be able to see the Grizzline perform their drumline routine in the plaza. Additionally, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Zach Randolph will be signing autographs in the 3rd base cove on the concourse.

The game starts at 3:05 p.m. and you'll be able to see some Grizzlies players at AutoZone Park.

Fans can buy a special package that includes tickets to the game on Sept. 24 and a terrace level ticket to Grizzlies Opening Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, vs. the New York Knicks.