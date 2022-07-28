Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina rehabbing with Memphis Redbirds

The 40-year-old catcher, who has spent the entirety of his career with the Cardinals, is catching for the Redbirds as they face the Norfolk Tides.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina played his first rehab game in Memphis Thursday night.

The 40-year-old catcher, who has spent the entirety of his 19-year career with the Cardinals, is catching for the Triple-A Redbirds as they face the Norfolk Tides. He's rehabbing from a knee injury that has seen him sidelined since June 17.

Molina was quiet at the plate Thursday night at AutoZone Park, going 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a run scored. The 10-time MLB All Star stole third base in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Molina played 37 games with the Redbirds back in 2004.

"It's a great city, they love baseball over here," Molina said. "I spent only two months over here in Memphis, but it's a blast over here."

Molina is hitting .213 this year with two home runs and 10 RBI in 40 games on a Cardinals team that has not seen much consistency from the catching position this season.