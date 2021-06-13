Tennessee headed to College World Series after demolishing LSU, 15-6

The Vols earned the most amount of runs ever in a Super Regional win against LSU. Tennessee advances to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesee is headed to the College World Series after another victory against LSU, 15-6.

In the first inning, Jake Rucker hit a two-run homer. It was his eighth of the season and set expectations for the game high. He delivered on them in the top of the third, hitting his second homer of the game and the ninth of the season. It is the first multi-homerun game of his career.

At the top of the fourth inning, Connor Pavolony hit a two-run homer to the Vols a 5-2 lead against LSU.

The hits just kept coming from there as the Vols earned a spot in the College World Series. The historic first Knoxville Super Regional also came to end with a new record for the Vols — the team's most runs ever in a Super Regional, according to officials.

The College World Series will kick off on Saturday in Omaha. The teams who earn a spot in the finals will play June 28, before the final championship game either June 29 or June 30.