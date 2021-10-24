Memphis MBB blows past Lemoyne-Owen in exhibition game, 105-57

Four suspected starters never saw the floor tonight, however the Tigers had no problem with Lemoyne-Owen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No doubt about it, the Memphis men's basketball team has one of the deepest rosters in the country.

Therefore, it wasn’t much of a problem that Emoni Bates, Landers Nolley II, and the two Lawson brothers didn’t touch the floor tonight.

Especially with Lester Quinones, Jalen Duren, and Malcolm Dandridge playing tonight who took over in this 105-57 win against Lemoyne-Owen college.

“Unfortunately, you are going to have to hurt someone’s feelings that can really play, that’s how much talent we have,” said Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Tonight, Alex Lomax, Jalen Duren, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, and DeAndre Williams started and dominated the magicians of Lemoyne-Owen college.

However, it was an exhibition game, with a starting five that more than likely is not permanent.

“I don’t know if we’ll have the same rotation when they come back because that’s four really good players,” said Coach Hardaway.

Emoni bates and Johnathan Lawson are dealing with slight injuries, while Chandler Lawson is not fully eligible to play, according to head coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway added that Lander’s Nolley II was just chosen to sit this one out.

That gave Memphis veteran Malcolm Dandridge the ability to show just how much he’s recovered from knee surgery.

Dandridge finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with 18 points and six rebounds while being somewhat of a mentor to standout freshman Jalen Duren.

“What he brings is just that veteran experience to the team. He’s been in every big game we’ve had this far and he can help Jalen tremendously just by talking him through all the things that he needs to do to keep from making the same mistakes that Malcolm made when he was a freshman,” said Hardaway.

However, not many mistakes were made tonight, outside of the 22 turnovers, Memphis shot 65 percent from beyond the arc and 58 from the field.

Malcolm said some of that is due to the team chemistry built by the new coaching staff.

“We’re just gelling different, it’s so easy too. We’re just locking in with each other most of that comes from the coaches,” said Dandridge.

Malcolm added that he hasn’t experienced a team like this at Memphis until this year, and he feels it will help them reach their ultimate goal this season.

“(It's the little things) such as when a teammate falls, everybody should be running to him to pick him up. It’s just the same stuff that’s going to help us win a championship,” Dandridge explained.