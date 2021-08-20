Former Memphis Grizzlies player Bonzi Wells named men’s head basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen College

Wells played two seasons for the Grizzlies, from 2003-2005.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Welcome home, Bonzi!

Friday, former Memphis Grizzlies player Bonzi Wells was named the new men’s head basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen College. Wells played for the Grizzlies for two seasons, in 2003-2004 and 2004-2005, where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Here is the full news release from LeMoyne-Owen College:

LeMoyne-Owen College has selected Gawen DeAngelo "Bonzi" Wells, former NBA standout, as their head coach for the Magicians men's basketball team.

Wells has 10+ experience playing professional basketball in the NBA and overseas. Nationally he played for the Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets and for our hometown Memphis Grizzlies.

Bonzi is from Muncie Indiana, where he was an all-star high school basketball player. Wells went on to play college basketball for Ball State University. Coach Wells received numerous awards in college which include, second team all-American (1998), third team all-American (1998), 2* MAC player of the year (1996, 1998), NCAA season steals leader (1998), and 3* first team all-MAC (1996-1998). Bonzi is one of two players to have their jersey retired by the Ball State Cardinals. Wells has held the record for points (2,485) and steals (347) at Ball State and in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for over twenty years.

Athletic Press Conference LOC Athletic Press Conference with a Special Announcement for the 2021-2022 Sports Year! Posted by LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday, August 20, 2021

Coach Wells was drafted into the NBA in 1998 and selected as the 11th overall pick in the draft. He averaged 12 points per game over his career in the NBA. During the 2001-2002 NBA season Wells averaged 17 points per game while shooting around 47% from the field for the Portland Trailblazers.

Since playing in the NBA Wells Wells has gone on to train and lead young athletes to develop their basketball and leadership skills. He has participated in the BIG3 league and served as an assistant coach for his former high school, Muncie Central. Coach Wells also hosts a podcast with current Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Rasheed Wallace called "Let's Get Technical". Coach Wells has a passion for the sport, community service and developing athletes.

Coach Wells has three children Christian Wells, Duane Wells, and Gawen Wells.