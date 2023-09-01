Grizzlies sign Shaquille Harrison, sign GG Jackson II to two-way contract

Jackson II was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team; Harrison appeared in eight playoff games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced they signed forward GG Jackson II to a two-way contract and signed guard Shaquille Harrison.

Jackson II was the 45th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and was named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team after appearing in 32 games (29 starts) and averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes for the University of South Carolina.

The 18-year-old South Carolina native averaged 10.6 points, including 1.9 3-pointers made per game and 4.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes in eight games (two starts) during the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA2K24 Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.

Harrison (6-4, 195), who signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies during the 2021-22 season, has competed in 180 regular season games (23 starts) over six NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers and has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.4 minutes.

Last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 24.0 minutes in five regular season games for the Trail Blazers before appearing in eight playoff games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old also started all 50 of his NBA G League appearances with the South Bay Lakers during the 2022-23 regular season and G League Showcase and averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.1 minutes. He was named the 2021-22 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats.