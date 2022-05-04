Here's what you need to know about Game 5 Grizzlies vs Warriors tickets

Game 3 and 4 will be at the Warriors' home arena, but the match up is back in Memphis for Game 5 Wednesday, May 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies will meet the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area for Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals, after pulling off a 106-101 home win, with Ja Morant dropping a record-breaking 47 points to tie the series.

Morant now joins LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant as the only three players in the NBA who have scored more than 45 points multiple times in the playoffs before turning 23. He is also the first player in the Grizzlies franchise to score more than 40 points in a playoff game.

Fans were hype, and coaches predict that the next few games will be more intense as the Grizzlies and the Warriors continue to compete.

The Grizzlies will play Game 3 and 4 in San Francisco before bringing it home for Game 5 on Wednesday, May 11 at the FedEx Forum.

When do Game 5 tickets go on sale?

Game 5 tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5 at 12 noon, with presale for MVP Season Ticket holders beginning at 10 a.m.

Fans can visit grizzlies.com/memthis to purchase tickets, or they can purchase by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX.

Season ticket holders are advised to claim their season tickets early. Season Ticket holders can claim their tickets by visiting the website, or by calling 901-888-HOOP.

Ticket purchasing will be restricted. Only fans who live in the Greater Mid-South area and throughout Tennessee will be able to purchase tickets. There is also a four tickets per person limit.

Where can I watch Game 3?

There will be an official NBA watch party for Game 3 Saturday, May 7 at Fourth Bluff Park on N. Front Street in Downtown Memphis.