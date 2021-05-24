NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies stun Jazz, take 1-0 series lead with 112-109 win

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant lift Memphis in intense playoff battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once again, this young Grizzlies team rose to the occasion.

When the Jazz talked trash, they talked right back. When their 17-point fourth quarter lead dwindled to just three in the final minute, Memphis dug deep.

After strategically fouling Bojan Bogdanovic, who sank both free throws, a well-executed out of bounds play and a Dillon Brooks layup re-established the three-point edge. The final breath of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed came in the form of a Bogdanovic missed 29-footer.

Memphis stole one in Utah, defeating the Jazz 112-109 in Game One of their first-round playoff series.