NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies stun Jazz, take 1-0 series lead with 112-109 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once again, this young Grizzlies team rose to the occasion.
When the Jazz talked trash, they talked right back. When their 17-point fourth quarter lead dwindled to just three in the final minute, Memphis dug deep.
After strategically fouling Bojan Bogdanovic, who sank both free throws, a well-executed out of bounds play and a Dillon Brooks layup re-established the three-point edge. The final breath of the Western Conference's No. 1 seed came in the form of a Bogdanovic missed 29-footer.
Memphis stole one in Utah, defeating the Jazz 112-109 in Game One of their first-round playoff series.
They take a 1-0 series lead into Wednesday's Game Two in Salt Lake City.