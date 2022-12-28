Bathrooms at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium fully operational in time for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The stadium originally planned to provide more than 400 porta-potties for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With less than two hours until the AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off, stadium officials announced the bathrooms on their main concourse - previously shut down due to lack of water pressure from recent winter weather - are now fully operational.

A representative for the game originally said Tuesday fans should expect no changes to stadium seating due to the water pressure issues, but more than 400 porta-johns were to be placed in front of existing restrooms, and 80 hand sanitizer pumps were to be placed for fans near restroom areas.

All stadium concessions will remain fully operational, and tailgating at Tiger Lane will be accessible.

UPDATE: All restrooms on the main stadium concourse are fully operational and available! Less than 2 hours until the 64th @AutoZone Liberty Bowl! @KU_Football @RazorbackFB — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) December 28, 2022