Memphis 901 FC interim head coach Ben Pirmann looks to create winning culture in club's four remaining group stage games

Pirmann: "We've all looked in the mirror."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is never easy to turn the page.

But Memphis 901 FC is moving on from their decision to fire their inaugural head coach Tim Mulqueen this week with interim head coach Ben Pirmann.

"I am still Ben Pirmann. They are still the players. We are still going after it as a group," Pirmann said, speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since his promotion.

There was a different vibe around practice Thursday, but Pirmann does not take credit for that.

"It's a different voice, I think with that comes a new sense of newfound energy," he said. "You could bring Bozo the Clown in here and there is going to be a new voice, and they're going to excited about it. It's just natural."

Pirmann says he absolutely wants the job permanently, but the focus is for every member of the team to showcase the best version of themselves over the club's four remaining games.

"Everything is about the team right now," he said. "There is nothing about ourselves. This is not about Ben Pirmann. It's not about [Marc] Birch. It's not about this. It's not about that. It's all about us coming together for 17 more days.

"We've all looked in the mirror, we've all held ourselves accountable, and the focus now is just going Saturday night as hard as we can."