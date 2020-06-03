BIG3 tickets go on public sale March 13; former Grizzlies star Zach Randolph to make debut as Trilogy captain

The first game at FedExForum is set for June 20.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The BIG3 will launch its fourth season of three-on-three basketball inside FedExForum on Saturday, June 20. Included will be former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph making his BIG3 debut as a captain for Trilogy. Tickets for the BIG 3 in Memphis include six games, featuring all 12 BIG3 teams, as fans can enjoy a full Saturday of BIG3 competition and entertainment.

Tickets for the Memphis event go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale is available on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. to all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, Grizzlies and FedExForum E-news subscribers or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites. For more information, visit FedExForum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow @FedExForum on Twitter and Instagram.

“All of the cities we’re visiting this season are known to have some of the most passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world, and we can’t wait to bring them the BIG3,” said league co-founder Ice Cube. “Whether we’ve visited a city before or if it’s our first time in town, this year fans in the arena will be treated to something special with BIG3 games, featuring our new one-on-one Bring the Fire rule and entertainment acts every weekend.”

The BIG3 will play only in a single city on Saturdays to create festivals in each market, a new feature this season that comes following the success and thrill of BIG3 Ballout in Dallas last year. Festivals will include six games in one venue, musical entertainment and performances and YOUNG3 clinics in the community throughout the weekend.

“We’re pumped to bring the BIG3 to new cities and venues for our millions of fans across the country to enjoy,” said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. “Each city we visit on Saturdays will be treated to the hard-nosed, fast-paced on-court action of the BIG3, along with performances from various world class entertainers and YOUNG3 clinics for kids in each neighborhood throughout the weekend.”