Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso each had double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina dominated on defense in a 79-54 victory over Memphis.

The Gamecocks started 8-0 for a second straight year and for the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley's 15 seasons. Boston had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 66th career game with double-figure points and rebounds. Cardoso had 18 points and 10 boards for ninth time in her college career.