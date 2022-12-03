x
Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54

Both Boston and Cordoso collected double-doubles
Credit: AP
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives to the hoop against Memphis center Jada Wright, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-54.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso each had double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina dominated on defense in a 79-54 victory over Memphis. 

The Gamecocks started 8-0 for a second straight year and for the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley's 15 seasons. Boston had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 66th career game with double-figure points and rebounds. Cardoso had 18 points and 10 boards for ninth time in her college career. 

Jamirah Shutes and Destyne Jackson had 10 points each to lead the Tigers.

