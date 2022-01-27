Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 69-40 win over Ole Miss

The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month and took the place of South Carolina's yearly game with No. 10 UConn.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi.

The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month and took the place of South Carolina's yearly game with No. 10 UConn.

But Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley didn't want to miss a chance to chase down SEC leader Tennessee and subbed in the Rebels.