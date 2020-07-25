Ray Jay got some new decorations to support the star quarterback for his first season with the team.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from June 11.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't play a game until the middle of September, buy Raymond James Stadium is already decked out for the NFL season.

New banners were unfurled over the side of the stadium Friday, featuring linebacker Lavonte David, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with the Bucs new quarterback, Tom Brady.

You can see the banners on the Dale Mabry Highway side of Ray Jay. This isn't the first time the Bucs have chosen Brady as the face of their franchise. Last month, he modeled the teams new uniforms. Fellow former New England Patriot and new Bucs teammate Rob Gronkowski also showed off the new jerseys. He came out of retirement to play with his former QB again.

With the NFL pre-season scrapped, the first time we'll see those uniforms in action will see the Bucs meeting up with a familiar face. The NFL released the full 2020 schedule Thursday.

Tom Brady and the Bucs will visit Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 pm on Sunday, September 13 in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1.



The Saints are three-time defending NFC South champions and have a new backup quarterback you may know. Jamies Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints after the Bucs landed Brady.

Tom Brady has caused quite a stir in Tampa Bay since his arrival in April. He's made headlines for illegally working out in a park and meeting with a coach during coronavirus lockdowns. Brady also got us talking when he walked into the wrong house, leaving the owner to think someone was breaking in. Mayor Castor wrote a letter to Brady, saying once he brings home a Super Bowl trophy, he can call the city "Tompa Bay".