Super Bowl Champion Brandon Jackson ready to lead Horn Lake football

Jackson will lead his alma mater in his first opportunity as a head coach.

HORN LAKE, Miss — With Super Bowl experience, Horn Lake High School's new football coach comes with quite a resume.

Brandon Jackson is preparing for his first season as a head coach and it will be at his alma mater.

Jackson takes over for Mitchell Harville in his first chance to lead a program. He's a former Eagle that has experience at both the college and pro level, including a Super Bowl championship in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers.

He's ready to bring Super Bowl-level habits to Horn Lake and it starts with tremendous energy. At practice Wednesday, coaches and players alike were bouncing around and encouraging each other.

"That’s a decision that you make with you and yourself. When these guys are out here they're pushing each other, they love on each other and that’s what it’s all about coming together and fighting as a team," Jackson said.

All success begins and ends with the head coach, after an interception Jackson jumped into the air and chest bumped his player. That kind of energy is infectious.

"Energy is just what it’s all about with this team if we don’t have no energy, it’s probably not going to be a good practice unless we try to push through it," said junior lineman, John Randle.

Jackson knows a thing or two about Eagles football. He was a two-time Mississippi Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year at Horn Lake. He also was a part of the first playoff team in Horn Lake's history.

Jackson played college football at Nebraska and was drafted in 2007 by the Green Bay Packers. He played years professionally, including the Super Bowl. He takes pride in being able to come back with that experience.

"It goes back to myself, Darius Harris, Nakobe Dean, and those guys that carry the torch after me to the college level and to the NFL level. That’s what it’s all about," he said. "Then, coming back home and giving to our community."

After retirement, Jackson had several assistant coaching jobs at the collegiate level and an NFL internship where he learned to coach the game as well as play it.

Now in his first stint as a head coach, he's excited to teach skills for success on and off the field. Senior defensive back Trevor Walton, who is committed to playing college football at Memphis, called Jackson a mentor and father figure.

"Him being a mentor, he puts me on the game about a whole lot of stuff outside of football. Being a better man, serving others, that's like being a leader," Walton said.

Jackson obviously wants to win and bring Horn Lake to the top of the mountain again - their last winning season was in 2018, when they went undefeated and were led by Gatorade Player of the Year and Georgia Bulldog Nakobe Dean. He also wants his kids to win at life. He's encouraging A's and high B's in the classroom and touts the fact that even with his professional football success, he needed his degree to succeed after football.

"I’ve made the money, won the Super Bowl. I’ve been on interviews and I had to go back to school to get my degree. I went back to school, got my degree and that’s when the opportunities flooded in," Jackson said.