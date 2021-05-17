Briarcrest baseball led by SEC bound brothers Michael and Matthew Dallas

Saints enter sub-state play as second-ranked team in Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slew of Div. talent powers Briarcrest baseball, the second-ranked team in Tennessee according to MaxPreps.

Leading the way are SEC-bound brothers Michael and Matthew Dallas. The duo finds success on different sides of the ball.

Michael, a senior shortstop, will play for Kentucky this fall. Matthew, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, is committed to Tennessee. Their older brother, Blake, also pitches for Christian Brothers University.

"Baseball has been in our blood since I could remember and that's all we've done," Michael Dallas said. "We've always loved it growing up."

Matthew transferred in from Arlington before the 2021 season. While the pair are finally on the same team, the sibling rivalry rages on.

"We always get after it," Michael said. "If you ask him, he's better. If you ask me, I'm better."

"I think it's hard to tell who's better because we're in totally different categories," Matthew pointed out.

"I told you, if you ask me, it's me. One hundred percent," Michael confirmed.

But when brother was pitted against brother, Matthew preferred to let him game do the talking.

"Throw me some strikes, bud," Michael added. He managed to get a few hits off of Matthew during the exchange.

Last month, Matthew was on the hill against his old school, Arlington. With his brother sharing the field with him, the 6-goot-5 hurler threw a no-hitter.

"Every pitcher's dream is to have one of those during their career," Matthew said. "I think it meant a lot to me, just knowing the other team. It was just a really special night. And really cool to do it with my brother on the team."

"It's going to mean a lot 10, 15, 20 years from now to look back and say that we got to do all these fun things," Michael said. "Hopefully we get to say we won a state championship."