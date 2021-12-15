Briarcrest DL Keyron Crawford signs with Arkansas State over Iowa, Nebraska

The Briarcrest senior signed with the Red Wolves on Wednesday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briarcrest defensive lineman Keyron Crawford signed with Arkansas State on Wednesday, choosing the Red Wolves over Power 5 offers that included Iowa and Nebraska.

"It was just the best fit for me," Crawford told ABC 24. "I just felt comfortable, and they just welcomed me with open arms."

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior took his official visit to Iowa City last weekend. Ultimately, Arkansas State entering his recruitment early paid dividends.

"Communication," he said when asked about the deciding factor in his college choice. "They talked to me every day. They made sure I made the right decision and stood behind me."

.@Football_BCS’s Keyron Crawford (@KeyronCrawford3) opened his Christmas present early.



He’s signing with @AStateRedWolves. He chooses the Red Wolves over Iowa and Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/aFcxdD9FBB — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) December 15, 2021