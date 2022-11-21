Briarcrest's Max Carroll selected for Under Armor High School All-America Game

The two-way player, committed to TCU for 2023, will be presented his All-America jersey on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briacrest Christian School Football's Max Carroll - a three-star Athlete recruit committed to TCU for the 2023 NCAA College Football season - was selected to the Under Armor Next All-America Game, Briarcrest announced Monday.

Carroll, listed as an Athlete on Briarcrest's roster, splits his time at both strong safety and tight end, and is listed as the 37th-ranked Safety in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to ESPN's recruiting profile, as well as the 19th-ranked Athlete on rivals.com.

He will be presented his commemorative All-America Game jersey Tuesday at Briarcrest.