Houston High football star Brock Vice's frame an 'X-Factor' for the Mustangs

The 6'10" receiver returned to football this year after taking a year off.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Houston High School scored a big 35-24 win over their rival Germantown Friday night. A big reason for their success this season falls to X-factor receiver Brock Vice.

When you see Vice’s 6’10” lanky frame on the football field, you might think he’s better suited for basketball. He doesn't disagree.

"It’s cooler, that’s for sure and I feel like I can play basketball longer," said Vice, when asked his favorite sport.

While hoops is Vice’s first love, football has also had a vice-like grip on his life.

In fact, his dad Vance, who’s 6-foot-5 himself, has coached offensive line for more than 30 years on the college level. After leaving Virginia Tech, he now coaches offensive line at Houston High.

"As a football coach, he’s my only son. You always worry about, 'will he be big enough to play football one day,' maybe," Vance said. "Well then in his ninth grade year, he grew five inches and gained 50 pounds in one year and I said, ‘well, let’s make sure we can shoot a basketball too.'"

Vice took his junior year off to focus on hoops, but got the football itch as a senior. He’s been dominant in his return to the gridiron. He leads the team in yards (377) and touchdowns (8), including one in the win over rival Germantown.

He knows he’s a big target, but won’t take the credit.

"All my other receivers like Triston (Lurry), DJ (Derrick Miller Jr.) and the running back Damon (Sisa) and Chandler (Day). There are other weapons so they can’t guard me the whole time. We’ve got other weapons with us," Vice said.

Vice has had long standing relationships with many of those other weapons. He and quarterback Chandler Day have known each other since they were kids. Damon Sisa is Vice's point guard in basketball.

"I don't need to be the main point of focus when we have four or five other weapons with us who can do the same thing as me. They just don't have the height, they have athleticism, speed and everything else to it," Vice said.

Vice may be humble in his approach to his success, but Houston Head Coach James Thomas recognizes how unique a weapon his skyscraper of a receiver is.

"It’s unbelievable. It’s a weapon that I haven’t seen at the high school level and really haven’t seen at the highest level. You don’t see 6’10” receivers run and catching balls like he does. And he also blocks well so having him is an absolute treasure," Thomas said.