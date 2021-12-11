"It is a home game for me": Cameron Payne reflects on playing in Memphis for the first time since NBA Finals

Cameron Payne, Memphis native, plays at FedEx Forum for the first time since his breakout season with the Phoenix Suns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Grizzlies prepared to take on the Suns, who are second in the western conference, Cameron Payne entered the match with a different type of chip on his shoulder. For the first time since the 2020-21 NBA finals, where he had a break-out performance with the Suns, Payne was able to play in front of his family and friends.

“Anything is possible, I go by my motto don’t wake up keep dreaming,” said Payne.

After falling just short of an NBA championship in the Suns 4-2 series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Cameron Payne is awake and living the dream.

Payne said it's being from Memphis that helps to make this possible.

“Even the Grizzlies now, they got the grit mentality, grit and grind mentality. I think I got that same mentality just from growing up here. But a lot of people get doubted here so you got to bring that extra oomph to the game and that’s what I try to do every time,” said Payne.

That extra oomph pushed him back into the league after a stint overseas.

This season it pushed him through a hamstring injury just in time to be able to play against his hometown.

“It feels like I’m back playing here, like in high school. It feels good. Feels like a home game, literally, it is a home game for me. It just gives me the confidence to go out there and play my game. Like I said, the family’s here, I’m all good,” said Payne.

Cam said he even tried persuading teammate and former Grizzly Jae Crowder to give him more tickets to get as many family members into the game as he could, but he said crowder wouldn’t budge.

“It’s cool, I got about 30 to 40 tickets, but it’s all love, the families here, so it’s love,” said Payne.

On top of his excitement to play in front of his family and friends,

He wanted to make sure the young athletes in Memphis continue to believe in the old cliché, 'when one door closes another one opens.'