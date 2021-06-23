'Finally': Cameron Payne's mother discusses her son's journey to success with Phoenix Suns

The Bartlett native and Lausanne alum posted 29 points and nine assists in the Suns win over the Clippers in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cameron Payne posted a game-high 29 points and nine assists in the Suns win over the Clippers in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The Lausanne alum's success is a welcomed sight for anyone who knows his journey; but for his mother, Leshawn, it was overwhelming to be in the building.

"It's like Yes! Finally," she said, speaking with Local 24 over Zoom from the airport, as she awaited her return flight to Memphis. "It's almost like speechless."

Payne was drafted 14th overall out of Murray State in 2015. He spent the next five years battling injuries, while bouncing between the NBA and the D-League.

The former first round pick soon struggled to find 10-day contracts, and even had a brief stint in China.

"With the overseas thing, that was the last resort, the last option," his mother said. "Coming from 14th in the draft, you know like. We are somebody. He is a good player."

Cameron has found success with Phoenix since signing to play in the NBA bubble.

Filling in for Chris Paul, who is unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol, Payne has started at point guard in the first two games of the Western Conference Finals; thousands of miles from playing overseas just 18 months ago.

"Going in the dumps, that feeling of not having a chance. But I can do this and having to prove it just makes this part so much greater," she said. "Like, I told you so."

As Deandre Ayton's go-ahead dunk flushed through, ultimately handing the Phoenix the 2-0 series lead, Leshawn was in the hallway. She could not bear to watch.

"I've never left out on a game," she said. "We've had AAU games, high school games where it's very close. And I never left. But I couldn't take it. I was so nervous."