Harris English maintains lead, Cameron Smith breaks PGA record in WGC

Round 2 ended with Harris English continuing to lead the pack by two strokes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The biggest turn during the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday was from Cameron Smith.

Smith is currently tied with Abraham Ancer for second on the leaderboard.

Front nine, third hole, Smith made an eagle from the bunker.

“The greens are so good around here. If you get the ball started on line you’ll get a good putt and most of the time they're going in,” said Smith.

Smith is now tied for a record-breaking fewest putts in a PGA Tour round with 18 putts through 18 holes.

“Pretty cool little title to have next to your name,” said Smith.

However, front runner Harris English putted for par on the 18th hole.

English maintained the number one spot today, finishing with a two stroke lead.

Two-shot lead heading into the weekend.@Harris_English is in perfect position to claim a second title at @tpcsouthwind.



LEADERBOARD: https://t.co/zwzNksNE03 pic.twitter.com/QYyT6mUYxz — WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (@WGCFedEx) August 6, 2021

“Got to take what it gives you and figure it out on the fly,” said English.

English made an eagle on the third hole much like Smith, but with a long putt landing in good position.

“I mean hitting it to four feet there and having a relatively short eagle was awesome,” said English.

English finished -13 under par today.

Abraham Ancer tied with Smith for second at -11 under.