Cardinals World Series hero Jason Motte leading Christian Brothers High School baseball team as head coach

Motte takes over Purple Wave baseball after serving as the program's pitching coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the Christian Brothers High School baseball squad arrived for the first day of practice, they were met with a World Series hero.

"I remember the first day he came in as head coach Jason Motte," senior William Gossett said. "I was talking to my dad. I was like 'This is the guy we saw in the World Series ten years ago.'"

Former Cardinals closer Jason Motte is in his first season as the Purple Wave's skipper. He previously served as the pitching coach. His players are thrilled with the home run hire.

"At first we were all shocked and really surprised," Senior Quinn Ellis said. "We're all grateful for him as a program. He encourages us every day and it's just so surreal to have him as a coach."

More than a decade has passed since Motte threw the final out in Game 7 of the World Series, sealing the Cardinals 2011 title. For his players, that's a moment they will never forget.

"I remember sitting on the couch watching TV with my dad," Gossett said. "There's Jason Motte. Big old guy with a beard throwing 98 MPH."

At practice, Motte is no figurehead. When he is not giving pitching pointers, he helps with the hitters. He throws batting practice—he even pulls tarp! It's everything you would expect of a high school head coach, but the former major leaguer has no problem with grunt work.

"It's a good time," he said. "I'm having a blast."

Becoming a coach was a lifelong goal of Motte's—that, and a World Series champion.

"I wanted to play baseball first, that was the one big thing I wanted to do," he said. "When I went to college, I went to be a teacher. I wanted to teach and coach because of the way my high school coaches were when I went to high school and college up in New York."

While fulfilling his dream, Motte hopes to help his players pursue theirs.