Carmyn Harrison, one of the top post players in the Class of 2021, is Hutchison's premiere point guard

The 6-foot-3 Georgia Tech signee's athleticism allows The Sting to use her in the backcourt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How does a 6-foot-3 center... become the point guard for Hutchison girls basketball?

"I like to put the ball in my best athlete's hands," Sting head coach Thomas Jones said. "And if that's a scoring opportunity far away from the basket, so be it."

That is exactly what Jones has in senior Carmyn Harrison.

The Georgia Tech signee is the No. 10 post player in the nation for the Class of 2021 according to ESPN. An honor reached through hard work, flexibility, and dedication to a cause much more noble than accolades.

"As I got better and better and started working towards really trying to secure a college scholarship, she was always just in the back of my mind, like 'I got to do this for my mom,'" Harrison said. "I've got to make sure that she doesn't have any financial struggles paying for college and stuff. So that was part of that motivation just making sure that I was making her proud and that it wouldn't be a burden if I did go to college."

Harrison is just one of an ever-growing list of elite women's basketball players to come out of Memphis. She follows the likes of Louisville forward, and former McDonald's All-American, Liz Dixon, West Virginia guard Jayla Hemmingway, Jackson State's Se'Quoia Allmond, and current Memphis Tigers Lanetta Williams, Lanyce Williams, and Madison Griggs to name a few.

"Memphis basketball, girls. It's here to stay, it's on the rise," Jones said. "There's a lot of good talent. That 2021, 2022, 2023 class. There's some loaded talent."