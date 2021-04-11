CBHS preps ahead of basketball season

CBHS is coming off of a 21-1 season, just a game away from the state championship. This year they're trying to win it all.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High school basketball season is just a couple of weeks away, and the head coach of the CBHS basketball team is excited to see if his team can build on last season's success.

“Groups like this you would have to be crazy as a coach to not look forward to working with them and seeing what happens through the course of the season,” said Head Coach Bubba Luckett.

Despite losing nine seniors from last year's team, Coach Bubba Luckett says the only thing that's being rebuilt is the new fieldhouse.

“39 I played here and this is my 39th year,” said Luckett.

And 39 years ago as a player, Luckett played in the Pratt House, the same gym he’s coached in his entire career.

This season he and his team will be playing on a new court, in front of at least 300 more fans, and finally on a court that meets regulation standards in size.

After having a 21-0 season before suffering their first loss in the semifinals.

Team captain, Jack Pender feels there’s no better time than now to show that a team with a new look can produce just as much as last year’s team, if not more.

“I think this year we can potentially be even better than last year's team because we have people that can play their position,” said Pender.

One of those players is one of Florida States newest commits in Chandler Jackson.

Coach Luckett mentioned although a repeat of an undefeated season is unlikely he feels that this team has the potential to win it all.

“I think our end goal is to exceed what we did last year. I think the guys want to win the region, they want to get back to the final four and go a little further than we did last year and hopefully, maybe we can win a state championship,” said Luckett.

CBHS tips off in their first game of the season against Whitestation on November 16.