The brothers verbally committed to the Tigers Thursday, their father Keelon announced on 1600AM this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second chapter in the story of Memphis basketball and the Lawson family will be written.

Chandler and Johnathan Lawson have verbally committed to the Tigers, their father Keelon announced on 1600AM Thursday morning.

Chandler, a 6-foot-8 forward, played the last two seasons at Oregon before entering the transfer portal earlier this month. Johnathan, a 6-foot-6 wing, was signed with the Ducks last fall, but was released from his National Letter of Intent once his brother announced he was leaving. Johnathan is listed as the 95th overall recruit in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Penny Hardaway coached the duo at East High School, where Chandler won three consecutive state titles. The brothers won the 2017-18 state championship together under Hardaway, before transferring to Wooddale after Keelon was named head coach. Together, the family won the 2018-19 Boys AA state title.

Older brothers Dedric and KJ Lawson played for the Tigers from two seasons from 2015-17 before leaving for Kansas, part of a mass exodus after Tubby Smith's first season at Memphis.

Chandler averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds with Oregon in 2020-21. He did not miss a game in his two seasons with the Ducks, averaging 18.8 minutes per contest, and shooting 51.5% from the field.