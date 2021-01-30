Cheerleaders excited to return on the sidelines after school sports restrictions reversed

"Don't take anything for granted and just have a smile on your face," said one cheerleader.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Anderson County, cheerleaders are gearing up for games again. Governor Bill Lee announced schools can scale back restrictions at indoor sporting events starting Monday.

The announcement was a welcome surprise for cheerleaders who thought their season was cut short, especially for Anderson County High School cheerleaders.

"We didn't know that Friday in December would be our last game cheering for a while, and for a while, we thought that it would be our last for the season," said Willow Martinez, a sophomore cheer member.

Because of an executive order from Governor Bill Lee, cheerleaders and dance team members weren't allowed at indoor school sporting events.

"All the girls were really upset," said Melanie McDaniel, the cheer coach. "I can't tell you the number of parent messages and emails I got. It was like a weekly thing asking, 'Can we come back? Can we come back? Have you heard anything?'"

But starting Monday, COVID-19 restrictions at indoor sporting events will be reversed for schools across the state. Each school can decide whether they want to follow those new recommendations from the governor's office.

"That means the temporary restrictions placed on winter sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events," Governor Bill Lee said in a Facebook Live Thursday afternoon.

The cheerleaders will be stepping back on the sidelines in no time, wearing masks and social distancing.

"So I know our girls, our parents, everyone's really excited to get back out and support our teams," McDaniel said.

Anderson County is still choosing to limit capacity to 30% at games, though. Tickets have to be bought through an online ticket platform called Ticket Spicket.

The school system will take similar safety steps as they did in the fall at football games, like temperature checks and socially distanced seating.

"So don't take anything for granted and just have a smile on your face, and I'm so excited to be back on the court and I know all the other girls are too," Martinez said.

It's an opportunity they're happy to cheer for. The cheerleaders at Anderson County High School will be back on the basketball sidelines starting Tuesday.