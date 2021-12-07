Christian Franklin drafted by the Chicago Cubs

The Arkansas outfielder was selected in the fourth round with the No. 123-overall pick

DENVER — Christian Franklin is now a former Diamond Hog.

The Razorbacks outfielder was selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs Monday with the No. 123-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Franklin played in 61 games in 2021, earning all 60 of his starts in center field. He was near the top in every offensive category this season, tied for fifth on the team in home runs (13), second in RBI (54), and fifth in batting average (.274).

Although primarily known for his power during his time at Arkansas, Franklin turned in some truly tremendous defensive gems in center field during the 2021 season.

