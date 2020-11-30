Week One: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Where did Memphis and Tennessee rank?

Gonzaga Baylor Iowa Illinois Wisconsin Kansas Duke Michigan State Creighton Villanova Houston West Virginia Tennessee Virginia Tech Texas Virginia North Carolina Texas Tech Richmond Ohio State Rutgers Kentucky Oregon Saint Louis Arizona State

JUST OUTSIDE : San Diego State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, UConn, Florida, Indiana, Alabama

DROPPED (PRESEASON): Memphis (22), UCLA (23), LSU (24)

After reaching the century mark in a win over No. 6 Kansas, Gonzaga should be the unanimous top pick. The balanced attack that the Bulldogs displayed, particularly in the first half, is what I found to be the most impressive. The Zags owned the paint 62-to-34 and were 5-of-10 from three in the first 20 minutes of the game. Drew Timme (25 points), Jalen Suggs (24) and Corey Kispert (23) led the way in what felt like a Final Four preview.

Seven Top 25 teams lost a game this week, including four of the preseason Top 10. Virginia saw the biggest drop, sliding 12 spots to No. 16 after the loss to San Francisco. Virginia Tech, Richmond and Saint Louis all enter my Top 25 after wins over No. 3 Villanova, No. 10 Kentucky and LSU respectively. Memphis, No. 22 UCLA and LSU all drop out of my rankings after opening week losses.

The first week of college basketball proved what we already knew: COVID-19 is going to be a factor all season. Programs will inevitably enter quarantine or have games cancelled just about every week. As the year goes on, Top 25 teams that are affected will have a resume that they can fall back on. Right now; we do not have that.