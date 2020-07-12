Week Three: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Evaluating rough weeks for Kentucky, Wisconsin

MEMPHIS, Tenn — WEEK THREE AP TOP 25 BALLOT :

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Illinois

7. Villanova

8. Creighton

9. Duke

10. Wisconsin

11. Houston

12. West Virginia

13. Tennessee

14. Virginia Tech

15. Texas

16. Virginia

17. Texas Tech

18. UNC

19. Richmond

20. Ohio State

21. Rutgers

22. Marquette

23. Saint Louis

24. San Diego State

25. Florida

DROPPED —Kentucky (20), Oregon (21), Arizona State (25)



JUST OUTSIDE —Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma State

THE RANKING —Marquette enters the Top 25 after the biggest win of the week, a 67-65 victory over No. 4 Wisconsin. The Badgers fall to No. 10 with the loss.

Michigan State replaces the Badgers at No. 4 in my ballot after an impressive win over Duke. Villanova begins their climb back up the rankings, coming in at No. 7 after a win over Texas.

Kentucky falls out of my Top 25 after their first 1-3 start of the John Calipari era, as does Oregon after the loss to Missouri. Florida's 3-0 showing, including a 20-point blowout of Boston College, edges out Arizona State. The Sun Devils will have a chance to return to the ranking Thursday, as they take on No. 24 San Diego State.