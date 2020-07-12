Week Three: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — WEEK THREE AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Illinois
7. Villanova
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Wisconsin
11. Houston
12. West Virginia
13. Tennessee
14. Virginia Tech
15. Texas
16. Virginia
17. Texas Tech
18. UNC
19. Richmond
20. Ohio State
21. Rutgers
22. Marquette
23. Saint Louis
24. San Diego State
25. Florida
DROPPED—Kentucky (20), Oregon (21), Arizona State (25)
JUST OUTSIDE—Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma State
THE RANKING—Marquette enters the Top 25 after the biggest win of the week, a 67-65 victory over No. 4 Wisconsin. The Badgers fall to No. 10 with the loss.
Michigan State replaces the Badgers at No. 4 in my ballot after an impressive win over Duke. Villanova begins their climb back up the rankings, coming in at No. 7 after a win over Texas.
Kentucky falls out of my Top 25 after their first 1-3 start of the John Calipari era, as does Oregon after the loss to Missouri. Florida's 3-0 showing, including a 20-point blowout of Boston College, edges out Arizona State. The Sun Devils will have a chance to return to the ranking Thursday, as they take on No. 24 San Diego State.
I had Florida State as my preseason No. 26 team. While they finally played their first contest of the season, an 86-58 win over North Florida did not carry enough weight to move them up this week. The Seminoles will be a Top 25 team more weeks than not this season, and wins over Indiana on Wednesday and the Gators Saturday will have them comfortably in my ballot for Week Four.