Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.
Through the first month of the season, Kevin Willard at Maryland and Chris Jans of Mississippi State have been the standard bearers among first-year head coaches. The Bulldogs and Terps are both 8-0 and debuted at No. 5 and No. 6 in the first NET rankings respectively. Maryland enters my Top 10 at No. 9 after their win over Illinois. State cracks my Top 25 at No. 24.
CLAYTON'S AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Texas
2.Houston
3.Purdue
4.Virginia
5.UConn
6.Arkansas
7.Kansas
8.Alabama
9.Maryland
10.Arizona
11.Baylor
12.Indiana
13.Illinois
14.Auburn
15.Tennessee
16.Gonzaga
17.Creighton
18.Duke
19.Kentucky
20.UCLA
21.Iowa State
22.SDSU
23.TCU
24.Mississippi State
25.Virginia Tech
IN THE MIX: Iowa, Texas Tech, Memphis, Ohio State, Marquette, Miami, College of Charleston, Xavier
DROPPED OUT: Michigan State, North Carolina