Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four

Texas, Maryland on the rise. Creighton, Arizona fall after losses.
Credit: AP
Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) celebrates with fans after the team's win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week. 

Through the first month of the season, Kevin Willard at Maryland and Chris Jans of Mississippi State have been the standard bearers among first-year head coaches. The Bulldogs and Terps are both 8-0 and debuted at No. 5 and No. 6 in the first NET rankings respectively. Maryland enters my Top 10 at No. 9 after their win over Illinois. State cracks my Top 25 at No. 24. 

CLAYTON'S AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Texas

2.Houston

3.Purdue

4.Virginia

5.UConn

6.Arkansas

7.Kansas

8.Alabama

9.Maryland

10.Arizona

11.Baylor

12.Indiana

13.Illinois

14.Auburn

15.Tennessee

16.Gonzaga

17.Creighton

18.Duke

19.Kentucky

20.UCLA

21.Iowa State

22.SDSU

23.TCU

24.Mississippi State

25.Virginia Tech

IN THE MIX: Iowa, Texas Tech, Memphis, Ohio State, Marquette, Miami, College of Charleston, Xavier

DROPPED OUT: Michigan State, North Carolina

