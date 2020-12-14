Week Four: Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Tennessee back in action, on the move in Clayton's Week 4 ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn — WEEK FOUR AP TOP 25 BALLOT :

Gonzaga Baylor Iowa Michigan State Kansas Villanova Houston West Virginia Creighton Tennessee Wisconsin Illinois Texas Texas Tech Duke Missouri Florida State San Diego State UNC Virginia Ohio State Rutgers Saint Louis Michigan Clemson

DROPPED OUT: Virginia Tech (14), Richmond (19), Marquette (22), Florida (25)

JUST OUTSIDE: Xavier, Louisville, Oklahoma State

THE RANKING: With their COVID-19 pause in the rearview mirror, Tennessee finally opened their season with wins over Colorado and Cincinnati this week. The Vols move up three spots to No. 10 in my ballot, but that was mostly because of Illinois and Duke dropping out of the Top 10 after their losses this week.

Virginia Tech falls off my ballot after the 20-point blowout loss to Penn State, as do Richmond, Marquette and Florida. The Spiders' 16-point defeat at the hands of No. 11 West Virginia was expected, but that coupled with the value of their signature win over Kentucky (1-4) plummeting faster than Blockbuster stock meant the time had come for Richmond to exit the Top 25.