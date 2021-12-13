Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Five

The revolving door at No. 1 continues, it's time to give the Big East its due

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK FIVE AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Baylor

2.Duke

3.UCLA

4.Purdue

5.Gonzaga

6.Arizona

7.Alabama

8.Villanova

9.Kansas

10.Ohio State

11.Michigan State

12.Seton Hall

13.Iowa State

14.USC

15.Auburn

16.Xavier

17.Providence

18.Texas Tech

19.Tennessee

20.LSU

21.Colorado State

22.Wisconsin

23.UConn

24.Houston

25.Texas

ENTERED — Xavier (16), Providence (17), Texas Tech (18)

DROPPED OUT — Arkansas (7), Kentucky (8), Florida (16)

ALMOST IN — San Francisco, Wake Forest, Loyola Chicago, North Carolina

THE RANKING — For a fourth-straight week, we will likely have a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Baylor put on a defensive clinic Sunday, holding Villanova to just 36 points in a 21-point win in Waco. That, coupled with Purdue's last-second loss to a .500 Rutgers team, has the defending national champs atop college basketball.

Arizona, Michigan State, Ohio State, Providence and Xavier are the only teams in college basketball with three Quad 1 wins, according to the most recent NET rankings. All five find themselves prominently featured in my Top 25.

Seton Hall was the biggest riser on my ballot this week after topping No. 7 Texas and the rival-Rutgers in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. The Pirates already own two Top 10 wins ahead of Big East play, with their only loss being a neutral site setback against Ohio State. They wrap up non-conference play Sunday against Iona. Rick Pitino's Gaels are dangerous, having already beaten a ranked team in No. 10 Alabama.

The Big East gets five teams in my ballot this week, and should have five when the AP Top 25 comes out. Villanova, Seton Hall, Xavier, Providence and UConn are a combined 44-8 to date. All but two of those losses were to opponents currently in my Top 25. They also have nine of 11 teams in the Top 85 in NET. The Big East and Big 12 have been, by far, the two best conferences in college basketball to date.

The SEC, meanwhile, did not rise to the occasion this week. Kentucky and Arkansas fell out of my Top 25 after unranked losses. Neither team has a strong enough resume, at this point, to justify being ranked after losses to Notre Dame and Oklahoma respectively. Florida also fell out of my ballot after falling to Maryland.