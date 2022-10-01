Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Nine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK NINE AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1.Baylor
2.Gonzaga
3.Auburn
4.UCLA
5.Wisconsin
6.Michigan State
7.USC
8.Purdue
9.LSU
10.Duke
11.Arizona
12.Iowa State
13.Kansas
14.Houston
15.Villanova
16.Ohio State
17.Providence
18.Seton Hall
19.Xavier
20.Texas Tech
21.Tennessee
22.Kentucky
23.Loyola Chicago
24.Illinois
25.Miami
ALMOST IN — Oklahoma, SDSU, BYU, West Virginia
ENTERED — Loyola Chicago (23), Illinois (24), Miami (25)
DROPPED OUT — Colorado State (16), Alabama (20), Texas (23)
THE RANKING — It was good to see a (nearly) full schedule again. With the bulk of cancellations from the latest COVID-19 wave seemingly behind us, it's back to business—and upsets. Twelve teams, almost half of the Top 25, lost this week.
The biggest winners in my ballot were Auburn, Wisconsin and LSU.
The Tigers extended their win streak to 11 games with victories over Florida and at South Carolina. Auburn now owns seven wins in Quad 1 or 2, with their only loss being the double overtime setback to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They climb to No. 3 in my poll.
I have been saying for weeks that Wisconsin deserved more respect nationally. The Badgers added to an already impressive resume with a 74-69 win at No. 3 Purdue, the highlight in a 3-0 week. In addition to their victory at West Lafayette, Wisconsin also owns wins over Houston, Iowa, Indiana, Marquette, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M. Their only two losses were to Ohio State and Providence. Johnny Davis did not play in the latter.
LSU bounced back from their first defeat with a pair of wins over ranked opponents, downing Kentucky and Tennessee to establish itself as the second-best team in the SEC (for now).
Colorado State's first loss of the season comes in blowout fashion to San Diego State. The Rams entered the week as one of the three unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball along with Baylor and USC. With that gone, their resume does not warrant a Top 25 ranking.
Alabama and Texas each lost to unranked teams and are out of my ballot this week. Texas lacks the quality wins necessary to justify ranking them after the 13-point loss to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide have one of the most mind-boggling resumes in college basketball. They own wins over Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee, but all four of their losses have been to unranked opponents.
Loyola Chicago and Illinois have been knocking on the door of my Top 25 for a few weeks now. Three teams exiting my ballot allowed them to enter. Miami's win at Duke marked the Hurricanes' ninth victory in a row. They check in at No. 25.