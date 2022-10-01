Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Nine

A big shakeup in the rankings: Find out where Duke, Purdue, Kansas, Auburn, Wisconsin and LSU landed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK NINE AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Baylor

2.Gonzaga

3.Auburn

4.UCLA

5.Wisconsin

6.Michigan State

7.USC

8.Purdue

9.LSU

10.Duke

11.Arizona

12.Iowa State

13.Kansas

14.Houston

15.Villanova

16.Ohio State

17.Providence

18.Seton Hall

19.Xavier

20.Texas Tech

21.Tennessee

22.Kentucky

23.Loyola Chicago

24.Illinois

25.Miami

ALMOST IN — Oklahoma, SDSU, BYU, West Virginia

ENTERED — Loyola Chicago (23), Illinois (24), Miami (25)

DROPPED OUT — Colorado State (16), Alabama (20), Texas (23)

THE RANKING — It was good to see a (nearly) full schedule again. With the bulk of cancellations from the latest COVID-19 wave seemingly behind us, it's back to business—and upsets. Twelve teams, almost half of the Top 25, lost this week.

The biggest winners in my ballot were Auburn, Wisconsin and LSU.

The Tigers extended their win streak to 11 games with victories over Florida and at South Carolina. Auburn now owns seven wins in Quad 1 or 2, with their only loss being the double overtime setback to UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They climb to No. 3 in my poll.

I have been saying for weeks that Wisconsin deserved more respect nationally. The Badgers added to an already impressive resume with a 74-69 win at No. 3 Purdue, the highlight in a 3-0 week. In addition to their victory at West Lafayette, Wisconsin also owns wins over Houston, Iowa, Indiana, Marquette, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M. Their only two losses were to Ohio State and Providence. Johnny Davis did not play in the latter.

LSU bounced back from their first defeat with a pair of wins over ranked opponents, downing Kentucky and Tennessee to establish itself as the second-best team in the SEC (for now).

Colorado State's first loss of the season comes in blowout fashion to San Diego State. The Rams entered the week as one of the three unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball along with Baylor and USC. With that gone, their resume does not warrant a Top 25 ranking.

Alabama and Texas each lost to unranked teams and are out of my ballot this week. Texas lacks the quality wins necessary to justify ranking them after the 13-point loss to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide have one of the most mind-boggling resumes in college basketball. They own wins over Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee, but all four of their losses have been to unranked opponents.