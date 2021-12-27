Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Seven

Tennessee, Villanova biggest movers as COVID-19 impacts college basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK SEVEN AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1. Baylor

2.Duke

3.Purdue

4.Gonzaga

5.UCLA

6.Kansas

7.Ohio St

8.Michigan State

9.Iowa State

10.USC

11.Seton Hall

12.Arizona

13.Auburn

14.Providence

15.LSU

16.Tennessee

17.Colorado State

18.Villanova

19.Xavier

20.Wisconsin

21.Houston

22.Alabama

23.Texas Tech

24.Texas

25.UConn

ALMOST IN — West Virginia, Kentucky, Loyola Chicago, Wake Forest, Creighton, Illinois, Oklahoma

THE RANKING — There weren't a whole lot of games in college basketball last week. Usually that is the case with the Christmas holiday, but we had significantly fewer games with COVID-19 on the rise again. As players return to campus from their time at home, we could see far more cancellations in the weeks ahead. It's an unfortunate reality that we're already seeing, with multiple Top 25 programs on pause.

That said, there were SOME games that impacted my Top 25 ballot. Tennessee and Villanova posting wins over Arizona and Xavier respectively had both programs climbing back into my Top 20. The Vols check in at No. 16, while the Wildcats move up six spots to No. 18.

Alabama joined Arizona and Xavier as the three ranked teams to take losses in the shortened week. The Crimson Tide stomached a 79-78 loss to Davidson, their third defeat at the hands of an unranked opponent this season. Not the way Nate Oats wanted to head into SEC play. Bama drops to No. 22 in my poll.