Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Seven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK SEVEN AP TOP 25 BALLOT:
1. Baylor
2.Duke
3.Purdue
4.Gonzaga
5.UCLA
6.Kansas
7.Ohio St
8.Michigan State
9.Iowa State
10.USC
11.Seton Hall
12.Arizona
13.Auburn
14.Providence
15.LSU
16.Tennessee
17.Colorado State
18.Villanova
19.Xavier
20.Wisconsin
21.Houston
22.Alabama
23.Texas Tech
24.Texas
25.UConn
ALMOST IN — West Virginia, Kentucky, Loyola Chicago, Wake Forest, Creighton, Illinois, Oklahoma
THE RANKING — There weren't a whole lot of games in college basketball last week. Usually that is the case with the Christmas holiday, but we had significantly fewer games with COVID-19 on the rise again. As players return to campus from their time at home, we could see far more cancellations in the weeks ahead. It's an unfortunate reality that we're already seeing, with multiple Top 25 programs on pause.
That said, there were SOME games that impacted my Top 25 ballot. Tennessee and Villanova posting wins over Arizona and Xavier respectively had both programs climbing back into my Top 20. The Vols check in at No. 16, while the Wildcats move up six spots to No. 18.
Alabama joined Arizona and Xavier as the three ranked teams to take losses in the shortened week. The Crimson Tide stomached a 79-78 loss to Davidson, their third defeat at the hands of an unranked opponent this season. Not the way Nate Oats wanted to head into SEC play. Bama drops to No. 22 in my poll.
West Virginia was my 26th team. It's extremely close between them and UConn, who the Mountaineers beat earlier this month. Both programs have Top 25 opponents scheduled for this weekend, which should sort out the stalemate for me. WVU plays Texas in Austin on Saturday, while the Huskies are in Cincinnati to play Xavier tomorrow. Fingers crossed that both of those games get played.