Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Two

Michigan losses highlight brutal week for the Big Ten. Where did Memphis, Tennessee and Arkansas land?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK TWO AP TOP 25 BALLOT—

1.Gonzaga

2.Purdue

3.UCLA

4.Kansas

5.Duke

6.Memphis

7.Villanova

8.Texas

9.Baylor

10.Arkansas

11.Alabama

12.Houston

13.BYU

14.Kentucky

15.Seton Hall

16.Tennessee

17. St. Bonaventure

18. Arizona

19.Illinois

20.Connecticut

21.Florida

22.Xavier

23.Auburn

24.Indiana

25.Virginia Tech

ENTERED— BYU (13), Seton Hall (15), Arizona (18), Xavier (22), Indiana (24)

DROPPED OUT—Michigan (4), Oregon (14), Ohio State (16), North Carolina (17), Maryland (21)

ALMOST IN — USC, Michigan State, LSU, Marquette, Colorado State

THE RANKING— Outside of Purdue, who won big, Big Ten men's basketball has not had this bad of week since the opening weekend of March Madness earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Big East just showed why this conference did not get enough respect coming into this year.

The Big East emerged 6-2 in the Gavitt Games, highlighted by previously unranked Seton Hall, Marquette and Xavier boasting upsets over Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State respectively. With George Mason also topping Maryland, four Big Ten teams fell out of my ballot this week.

Seton Hall and Arizona both defeated Michigan this week, but the Pirates doing so in Ann Arbor was more impressive to me than a neutral site blowout. Both teams found their way into my ballot, checking in at No. 15 and 18 respectively.

But no one had a better week than Purdue. The Boilermakers won the Hall Of Fame Tipoff Tournament defeating No. 18 North Carolina and No. 4 Villanova, thanks to an impressive second-half surge. They check in at No. 2 on my list this week, but the Top 5 could have some serious shuffling ahead entering Feast Week. Top-ranked Gonzaga tangos with No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday, and No. 5 Duke on Friday.