Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot: Week Two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WEEK TWO AP TOP 25 BALLOT—
1.Gonzaga
2.Purdue
3.UCLA
4.Kansas
5.Duke
6.Memphis
7.Villanova
8.Texas
9.Baylor
10.Arkansas
11.Alabama
12.Houston
13.BYU
14.Kentucky
15.Seton Hall
16.Tennessee
17. St. Bonaventure
18. Arizona
19.Illinois
20.Connecticut
21.Florida
22.Xavier
23.Auburn
24.Indiana
25.Virginia Tech
ENTERED— BYU (13), Seton Hall (15), Arizona (18), Xavier (22), Indiana (24)
DROPPED OUT—Michigan (4), Oregon (14), Ohio State (16), North Carolina (17), Maryland (21)
ALMOST IN — USC, Michigan State, LSU, Marquette, Colorado State
THE RANKING— Outside of Purdue, who won big, Big Ten men's basketball has not had this bad of week since the opening weekend of March Madness earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Big East just showed why this conference did not get enough respect coming into this year.
The Big East emerged 6-2 in the Gavitt Games, highlighted by previously unranked Seton Hall, Marquette and Xavier boasting upsets over Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State respectively. With George Mason also topping Maryland, four Big Ten teams fell out of my ballot this week.
Seton Hall and Arizona both defeated Michigan this week, but the Pirates doing so in Ann Arbor was more impressive to me than a neutral site blowout. Both teams found their way into my ballot, checking in at No. 15 and 18 respectively.
But no one had a better week than Purdue. The Boilermakers won the Hall Of Fame Tipoff Tournament defeating No. 18 North Carolina and No. 4 Villanova, thanks to an impressive second-half surge. They check in at No. 2 on my list this week, but the Top 5 could have some serious shuffling ahead entering Feast Week. Top-ranked Gonzaga tangos with No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday, and No. 5 Duke on Friday.
Michigan's losses are Memphis' gains. The Tigers move up one spot to No. 6 in my ballot and No. 9 in the overall AP Top 25 after a 2-0 week. The Tigers may have two Quad 1 opportunities in Brooklyn, playing receiving votes Virginia Tech on Wednesday and either Xavier or Iowa State on Friday.