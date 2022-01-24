Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 11

Does Auburn get to No. 1 this week?

MEMPHIS, Tenn — CLAYTON'S WEEK 11 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Auburn

2.Gonzaga

3.Baylor

4.Arizona

5.Kansas

6.Michigan State

7.Houston

8.Purdue

9.Wisconsin

10.Texas Tech

11.Kentucky

12.UCLA

13.Duke

14.Villanova

15.Ohio State

16.Providence

17.USC

18.LSU

19.UConn

20.Marquette

21.Davidson

22.Tennessee

23.BYU

24.Xavier

25.Murray State

ALMOST IN — Florida State, Alabama, Iowa, Wyoming, Seton Hall, Colorado State, Indiana

ENTERED — Marquette (20), Tennessee (22), Murray State (25)

DROPPED OUT — Illinois (21), Loyola Chicago (22), Iowa State (25)

THE RANKING — Auburn should have been No. 1 last week. Saturday's win over Kentucky should remove any doubt; the Tigers are the best team in college basketball right now. Bruce Pearl's squad has now won 15 in a row and are 9-1 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents.

The absence of Tyler Wahl was apparent in Wisconsin's home loss to Michigan State. I dropped the Badgers six spots to No. 9 on my ballot, while moving the Spartans up to No. 6.

Texas Tech went 2-0 this week with wins over Iowa State and West Virginia. The Red Raiders achieved a series split with the Cyclones, and are 5-2 in the Big 12, having topped Baylor and Kansas. It all adds up to a Top 10 ranking on my ballot this week.

Marquette added two more Top 25 wins to their resume this week, taking down Villanova and Xavier. The Golden Eagles have won six straight, and are 6-4 against Quad 1 opponents.

Tennessee re-enters my ballot after a 64-50 win over a shorthanded LSU team. The Vols have Florida on Wednesday before heading to Austin to play Texas as part of the Big 12-SEC challenge.

Murray State debut on my ballot at No. 25. The Racers are 17-2 and winners of seven straight. One of their two losses came at Auburn.

Illinois had a hard-fought week, taking Purdue to double overtime, and going to battle against Maryland without Kofi Cockburn. I dropped them from my ballot this week, but the Fighting Illini are right on the cusp. A win over Michigan State on Tuesday, and at Northwestern on Saturday would put them right back in my Top 25.

Iowa State has faced the brunt of a brutal Big 12, but a 2-5 conference record is a hard sell to stay in the Top 25.