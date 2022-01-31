Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week 12

Evaluating big weeks for Kentucky, UCLA, Purdue and Providence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CLAYTON'S WEEK 12 AP TOP 25 BALLOT:

1.Auburn

2.Gonzaga

3.Purdue

4.Kentucky

5.UCLA

6.Baylor

7.Arizona

8.Houston

9.Wisconsin

10.Kansas

11.Duke

12.Michigan State

13.Providence

14.Villanova

15.Texas Tech

16.Ohio State

17.UConn

18.Marquette

19.Illinois

20.USC

21.Murray State

22.Iowa State

23.Xavier

24.Texas

25.Tennessee

ENTERED — Illinois (19), Iowa State (22), Texas (24)

DROPPED OUT — Davidson (21), LSU (22), BYU (23)

ALMOST IN — Saint Mary's, Indiana, Alabama, Boise State, TCU, Iona, Iowa

Four of last week's Top 10 teams lost games this week, shaking up the top of my ballot. The biggest winners were Kentucky and UCLA, who move up to No. 4 and No. 5 on my ballot, respectively. The Wildcats dismantled Kansas, 80-62 and showed that, when healthy, they are one of the leading contenders for a national championship. I dropped Kansas to No. 10 with the loss.

UCLA topped Arizona, 75-59, as part of a 3-0 week. The Bruins now own wins over Villanova, Marquette and 'Zona. The Wildcats fall to No. 7 in my ballot but get a rematch with UCLA on Thursday in Tucson.

Purdue shined with a 2-0 week that included a home win over No. 16 Ohio State and a road victory over a receiving votes Iowa squad. The Boilermakers play at Minnesota Wednesday and host Michigan on Saturday.

No team in college basketball plays up (or down) to their competition quite like Alabama. The Crimson Tide lost at Georgia on Tuesday for the Bulldogs first SEC win. Come Saturday, 'Bama beat No. 3 Baylor 87-78 in Tuscaloosa. With their best win and worst loss coming in the same week, I chose not to rank the 14-7 Alabama.

Baylor, meanwhile, absorbed their third loss in the month of January. This one came without leading scorer LJ Cryer, and with their starting point guard James Akinjo playing through an injury. I dropped the Bears to No. 6 on my ballot. They have a big week ahead, hosting West Virginia on Tuesday and Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday.

Illinois rejoined my ballot after an 58-55 upset of Michigan State. The Fighting Illini (8-2) are now tied with Wisconsin atop the Big Ten leaderboard. They'll host the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Spartans, meanwhile, drop to No. 12 on my ballot.

Providence boasted two Top 25 wins this week, besting Xavier and the red-hot Marquette. The Friars are now 9-2 in Quad 1 and 2 games, and a Big East-best 8-1 in conference play. They check in at No. 13 this week.

Texas Tech drops to No. 15 on my ballot. This was a case of teams like Kentucky, UCLA and Providence posting big weeks to jump them, rather than penalizing the Red Raiders for a double overtime loss to Kansas.

Despite the home loss to Stanford, USC hangs on in my ballot at No. 20. The Trojans own just one Quad 1 win, so losses to either Arizona State or Arizona this week could see them fall out of my rankings entirely.

Picks 22-25 were a challenge this week. Boise State, Indiana and Saint Mary's received heavy consideration. Ultimately, I chose to leave the Vols in at No. 25 despite the loss at Texas. All six of Tennessee's losses are of the Quad 1 variety. With the win, Texas checks in just ahead of them at No. 24. With the split week, Xavier hangs in at No. 23. And with a 2-0 week, Iowa State returns to my ballot at No. 22. The Cyclones own wins over both Xavier and Texas.

I left LSU off my ballot after their loss to TCU. While they just got Xavier Pinson back, only playing seven minutes in Saturday's game, I can't justify ranking a team that has lost four of their last five. Three of those losses were to unranked opponents.